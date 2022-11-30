Airbnb introduces apartment rental platform

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) launched a new apartment rental platform in more than 25 markets across the U.S., including Houston, Phoenix, and Jacksonville. Airbnb-friendly apartments are aimed at unlocking the economic benefits of hosting to help renters cover the rising cost of living.

A new page on the online travel company's website will let tenants list their apartments available for rental. Airbnb (ABNB) said the new platform will meet a need for apartment rental. According to a recent poll commissioned by the company, nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults support allowing renters to share their apartments on a short-term basis. Apartment building owners or management companies have the right to review the listings before they go live and deactivate any listing that does not comply with the building’s standards.

Airbnb (ABNB) noted that in buildings where the rental platform has been tested, tenants have hosted an average of nine nights per month with an average income of $900 per month.

Shares of ABNB rose 0.89% premarket to $96.23 vs. the 52-week trading range of $86.71 to $191.73.

