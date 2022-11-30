XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) accelerated to a double-digit gain in premarket trading even as third quarter earnings results fell short of expectations.

For the third quarter, the Chinese EV manufacturer reported a miss on top and bottom lines and a 90 basis point contraction in gross margins. Quarterly vehicle deliveries reached 29,570, a 15% increase from 2021. Year to date deliveries have risen to 103,654, up 56% from the prior year.

However, deliveries have decelerated sharply since the fourth quarter of 2021, leaving a tough comparison for the company’s guidance. The forecast of 20,000 to 21,000 vehicles delivered in the final quarter represents a decrease of about 49.7% to 52.1% from Q4 2021. Total revenues are anticipated to decline by a similar margin, up to 43.9% according to management estimates.

Both CEO He Xiaopeng and president Hongdi Brian Gu voiced confidence in restructuring efforts to drive the company back to market share gains. Additionally, Gu focused on bottom line improvements after persistent losses helped lead to an over 85% decline for the stock in 2022.

“We will implement prudent cost control initiatives and improve operational efficiency,” Gu said. “As we plan a number of upcoming product and technology rollouts, we are confident that we can achieve significant improvement in both sales volumes and average selling price.”

Shares of the Guangzhou-based automaker rose 12.26% in early premarket trading as more than 2M shares changed hands.

The lifting of some highly restrictive COVID-19 measures in its home city of Guangzhou after protests appeared to aid the gain. Major Chinese indices rose sharply on Wednesday as signs of regulatory rollbacks raised prospects of less aggressive anti-pandemic policies moving forward.

Read more on the details of the earnings results.