Mortgage applications down despite rates reducing following bond yields lower
Nov. 30, 2022 7:01 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -0.8% vs. +2.2% prior.
- Purchase Index: +3.8% vs. +1.8% prior.
- Refinance Index: -12.9% vs. +1.8% prior.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.49% compared with 6.67% in the prior week.
- "Mortgage rates declined again last week, following bond yields lower," Joel Kan, Mortgage Bankers Association's vice president and deputy chief economist, said.
- "Purchase activity increased slightly after adjusting for the Thanksgiving holiday, but the decline in rates was still not enough to bring back refinance activity. Refinance applications fell another 13 percent, and the refinance share of applications was at 26 percent. Both measures were at their lowest levels since 2000," Kan said.
