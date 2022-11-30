B.O.S. Better Online GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $9M; raises FY22 outlook
Nov. 30, 2022 7:04 AM ETB.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- B.O.S. Better Online press release (NASDAQ:BOSC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $9M (+12.5% Y/Y).
- Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2022 improved to 22.1%, compared to 19.6% in the comparable quarter last year.
- EBITDA for the third quarter amounted to $352K compared to $178K in the comparable quarter last year.
- Financial targets for the year 2022, which are revenues of over $39M (compared to $33.6M in the year 2021) and net income in excess of $1M (compared to a net income of $451K in the year 2021.)
Comments