NextGen to acquire TSI Healthcare for $68M upfront

Nov. 30, 2022

  • NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) said it is acquiring privately held value-added reseller TSI Healthcare.
  • The consideration consists of $68M upfront, which will be paid in cash, with contingent consideration of up to $22M in cash in the form of an earnout, subject to certain financial targets through March 31, 2025.
  • NextGen said the acquisition is expected to contribute about $10M to $12M of revenue in the remaining four months of fiscal 2023 and will be accretive to adjusted EBITDA and cash flow within a year.
  • "TSI was one of our premier clinical content and technical services partners specializing in comprehensive solutions for specialty physician practices,” said NextGen President and CEO David Sides. "This acquisition enables NextGen Healthcare to expand its presence in key specialties including rheumatology, pulmonology and cardiology."
  • The transaction will be effective 11:59 p.m. today (Nov. 30).

