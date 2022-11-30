Bank of America downgraded Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to a Neutral rating from Buy with the cash tank said to be running low.

Analyst Nat Schindler and team still like the CVNA business model, but warn the online auto retailer is likely to run out of cash by the end of 2023 without a cash infusion.

"We think the company is well positioned for high levels of sustained growth long term and see upside potential in the medium term given strong inventory levels, resilient consumer demand and North America car production shortage. However, liquidity issues are significant due to its significant debt load."

Looking ahead, the firm believes the only way for CVNA to achieve 2023-2024 profitability is through a combination of SG&A per unit of $2K, GPU of $4K, and 500K retail units sold.

BofA assigned a price objective of $10 to Carvana (CVNA).

Shares of CVNA are down 97% year-to-date despite a bounce last week when insider purchases of stock were disclosed.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Carvana is still flashing Strong Sell.