Aeglea BioTherapeutics names Jeffrey Goldberg as CEO

Nov. 30, 2022 7:17 AM ETAeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) has appointed Jeffrey Goldberg as president, CEO and member of the board effective November 29.
  • Jim Kastenmayer, JD, PhD, will step down as interim chief executive officer and retain his position as Aeglea's general counsel.
  • Goldberg, previously served as president and CEO of Immunitas Therapeutics.
  • On heels of the leadership transition and as part of the related evaluation of near-term corporate and clinical development strategy, Aeglea no longer plans to announce interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of pegtarviliase in Classical Homocystinuria in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Additionally, the company has decided not to participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference and 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, both being held November 29-December 1, 2022.

