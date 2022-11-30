Leslie's tops FQ4 estimates but sets light profit guidance

Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL) topped consensus estimates with its FQ4 earnings report with comparable sales up 10.2% for the quarter.

For the full year, Leslie's (LESL) said execution of its strategic growth initiatives resulted in record sales, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, as well as market share gains.

Gross profit 15.5% in FQ4 to $217.2M. Gross margin was 45.7% of sales vs. 46.0% a year ago. The decrease in gross margin was primarily attributed by the company to business mix.

Operating income increased 23.8% year-over-year to $83.1M. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.3% to $99.5M.

Looking ahead, the company expects FY23 sales of $1.56B to $1.64B vs. consensus of $1.56B, adjusted EPS of $0.78 to $0.86 vs. the consensus mark of $0.92 and adjusted EBITDA of $280M to $310M.

"While we anticipate a challenging macro-economic backdrop for Fiscal 2023, we remain focused on delivering against our long-term objectives supported by the recurring non-discretionary demand of the aftermarket pool industry, the competitive advantages of our integrated network of physical and digital assets and the execution of our strategic growth initiatives," noted CEO Mike Egeck.

Shares of LESL fell 7.04% in light premarket volume on Wednesday after the profit guidance came in below expectations.