AST SpaceMobile slides after pricing ~$75M stock offering

Nov. 30, 2022 7:25 AM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares fell 11% pre-market on Wednesday after the company priced its upsized public offering of 13,636,364 shares of its Class A common stock at $5.50/share.
  • Underwriter has been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,045,454 shares of Class A Common Stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, solely to cover over-allotments.
  • Gross proceeds will be ~$75M ($86.25M if the underwriter exercises its option to purchase additional shares in full). Net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Offering is expected to close on Dec. 2, 2022.

