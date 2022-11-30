Amazon Web Services to keep adding staff, building new data centers in 2023

Nov. 30, 2022 7:27 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Amazon Web Services AWS advertisement ad sign closeup in underground transit platform in NYC Subway Station, wall tiled, arrow, side

krblokhin

  • Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), will likely keep hiring in 2023 and building new data centers despite a hiring freeze at the rest of the company, a company executive said late on Tuesday.
  • Matt Garman, a senior vice president for AWS's sales and marketing, said he expected his part of the unit, as well as the overall business to add staff next year, according to Bloomberg. Garman made the comments at Amazon's AWS re:Invent conference, where the company has made several announcements, including new data and security services and new AWS-designed chips.
  • Earlier this month, Amazon (AMZN) Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology Beth Galetti said the company was pausing incremental hiring in its corporate workforce.
  • Amazon (AMZN) shares were fractionally higher to $92.81 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
  • Last week, it was reported that Amazon (AMZN) was in a position to settle antitrust probes launched by European regulators.

