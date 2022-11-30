Clinical-stage biotech X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) dropped ~16% pre-market Wednesday even after the company said in a statement that its lead candidate, mavorixafor met the primary endpoint and first key secondary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial for people with WHIM syndrome.

WHIM (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome) is a rare inherited and combined immunodeficiency disorder.

According to topline results, the 4WHIM trial achieved the primary endpoint as absolute neutrophil counts (ANC) of mavorixafor-treated patients remained above a clinically meaningful threshold of 500 cells per microliter for 15.04 hours compared to 2.75 hours in the placebo group. The results were clinically and statistically superior to the placebo (P<0.0001).

4WHIM also reached a key secondary endpoint as absolute lymphocyte counts (ALC) of mavorixafor-treated patients remained above a clinically meaningful threshold of 1,000 cells per microliter for 15.80 hours compared to 4.55 hours in the placebo group (P<0.0001).

There were no treatment-related serious adverse events and no safety-related discontinuation.

X4 Pharma (XFOR) expects to meet the U.S. officials in H1 2023 to discuss the next steps towards seeking regulatory approval and commercialization of mavorixafor as the first treatment option for people with WHIM syndrome, medical chief Murray Stewart said.

However, arguing that the company, in a presentation, disclosed it has adequate cash to fund operations into Q3 2023, Stifel analyst Stephen D. Willey attributed the selloff to balance sheet worries.

In July, X4 Pharma (XFOR) announced a program to reprioritize its resources and extend the cash runway through into Q3 2023