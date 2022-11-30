BYD Company is set to drive into Mexico in the coming years, according to Reuters.

The outlet indicated that the Chinese automaker aims to begin selling cars in 2023 with designs on delivering about 30K vehicles in 2024. The EV manufacturer expects 10K autos sold in the market in 2023 and to grow substantially from that point to an eventual 10% overall market share.

The designs on expansion into Mexico comes as the Mexican government looks to incentivize EV purchases. Also, BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) has noted its intention to penetrate Latin American markets including not only Mexico, but Brazil and across South America.

Shares of BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDY) rose sharply during the trading day in Hong Kong, bolstered by signs of a Zero-COVID relaxation in major manufacturing cities.

