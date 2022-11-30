Palantir, Lockheed Martin team up for Navy combat systems

  • Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday said that they have join hands to focus on delivering modern software to support Navy combat systems.
  • The move to leverage Lockheed Martin's deep technical experience, and Palantir's Apollo platform.
  • The alliance to focus on driving innovation and working closely with the U.S. Navy to modernize its combat systems for the surface fleet.
  • "The Navy needs capability to update software at the edge rapidly and securely to address ever-evolving threats. Lockheed Martin is investing in skills, capabilities, tools, and infrastructure to deliver the best software to the warfighter efficiently and affordably. Palantir's Apollo is central to these efforts," said Joe DePietro, Vice President & General Manager for Naval Combat & Missile Defense Systems at Lockheed Martin.

