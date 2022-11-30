First Wave rises on FDA filing to start trial of drug for pancreatic disorder
Nov. 30, 2022 7:38 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) filed an investigational new drug (IND) application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to start a trial of an enteric microgranule delivery formulation of adrulipase to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) linked with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.
- The company expects to begin a phase 2 trial in early 2023, upon IND clearance.
- EPI occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough enzymes which help in digestion, leading to an inability to digest food properly.
- "We anticipate that these near-term clinical milestones will reinforce our previous research, such as data recently presented at AAPS 2022 showing the new adrulipase formulation can deliver the drug in the intended area of the gastrointestinal tract, where it can provide the desired therapeutic effect," said First Wave President and CEO James Sapirstein.
