Skechers may be outrunning footwear peers this holiday season

Morgan Stanley walked away from an investor meeting with Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) bullish on the near-term setup.

Analsyt Alex Straton said SKX pointed to a strong start to the holiday season, which stands in contrast to late October and early November slowdown many specialty retailers highlighted in the last two weeks. Straton also said the firm observed decent traffic trends for SKX across mall-based retailers on Black Friday. Crucially, SKX management confirmed initial holiday strength across all channels and geographies outside of China to suggest upside for the Q4 earnings report.

"Near-term, management highlighted strong holiday demand & improving expense headwinds. Looking ahead, these cost headwinds could turn to tailwinds, making for a compelling ‘23e margin expansion story," noted Straton.

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on Skechers (SKX) and price target of $54 to rep 34% upside potential for shares.

Seeking Alpha's Kolomeets investments is also bullish on Skechers. "During the period of inflation and cost reduction among consumers, Skechers is in a more advantageous position compared to Nike, New Balance, adidas, and other brands," noted the contributor.