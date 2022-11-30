Wejo Group GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.01, revenue of $2.57M

Nov. 30, 2022 7:47 AM ETWejo Group Limited (WEJO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Wejo Group press release (NASDAQ:WEJO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.01.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $22M
  • Revenue of $2.57M (+632% Y/Y).
  • Outlook: Wejo is maintaining its prior full-year 2022 guidance of net revenue of $10 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $85 million to $95 million. Wejo is likely to end the year lower than its originally anticipated guidance for total vehicles on platform (27 million to 32 million) as the Company onboards new vehicles closer to the time they are expected to generate revenue, saving data, cloud, and people costs.
  • Shares -3.89% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.