Wejo Group GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.01, revenue of $2.57M
Nov. 30, 2022 7:47 AM ETWejo Group Limited (WEJO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Wejo Group press release (NASDAQ:WEJO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.01.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $22M
- Revenue of $2.57M (+632% Y/Y).
- Outlook: Wejo is maintaining its prior full-year 2022 guidance of net revenue of $10 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $85 million to $95 million. Wejo is likely to end the year lower than its originally anticipated guidance for total vehicles on platform (27 million to 32 million) as the Company onboards new vehicles closer to the time they are expected to generate revenue, saving data, cloud, and people costs.
- Shares -3.89% PM.
