LFTD Partners subsidiary expands its gummy manufacturing by leasing additional space in Wisconsin
Nov. 30, 2022 7:54 AM ETLFTD Partners Inc. (LIFD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- LFTD Partners (OTCQB:LIFD) on Wednesday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made is expanding its operations by leasing an additional 4,657 square feet in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to expand its gummy manufacturing operations.
- The new sixty-one month lease, which will commence on February 1, 2023, representing a 14% increase, up to a total of 37,627 square feet, in the aggregate office, production and fulfillment space being used by the hemp-derived cannabinoid and psychedelics products company.
- Per the terms, Lifted Made will not pay any base square foot charge during February 2023.
- During the next twelve months, Lifted Made will pay a base square foot charge of $0.73 per square foot per annum, with a 4% increase in rent each twelve months thereafter during the term.
Comments