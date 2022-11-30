LFTD Partners subsidiary expands its gummy manufacturing by leasing additional space in Wisconsin

Nov. 30, 2022 7:54 AM ETLFTD Partners Inc. (LIFD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • LFTD Partners (OTCQB:LIFD) on Wednesday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made is expanding its operations by leasing an additional 4,657 square feet in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to expand its gummy manufacturing operations.
  • The new sixty-one month lease, which will commence on February 1, 2023, representing a 14% increase, up to a total of 37,627 square feet, in the aggregate office, production and fulfillment space being used by the hemp-derived cannabinoid and psychedelics products company.
  • Per the terms, Lifted Made will not pay any base square foot charge during February 2023.
  • During the next twelve months, Lifted Made will pay a base square foot charge of $0.73 per square foot per annum, with a 4% increase in rent each twelve months thereafter during the term.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.