Wayfair rallies after reporting strong Thanksgiving-Cyber Monday sales

Wayfair (NYSE:W) broke higher in early trading on Wednesday after the online retailer reported strong results for the five-day peak holiday shopping period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, including a low single digit sales increase in the U.S. compared year ago.

Black Friday was the biggest sales day. In addition, repeat customers accounted for 73% of holiday orders for the five-day period, and hundreds of thousands of new customers were noted to have ordered from Wayfair for the first time.

Wayfair (W) also pointed to improved trends in November leading up to the event vs. the less encouraging down 10% QTD update provided on the Q3 earnings call.

Looking ahead, Wayfair (W) noted that it has ongoing seasonal savings through the end of the year, including 12 Days of Markdowns and its End of Year Clearance, as well as Flash Deal Friday events throughout December.

On Wall Street, Needham said it sees the update as modestly positive, with QTD sales likely in the negative 5%-6% range vs. consensus at down 8%.

Analyst Anna Andreeva's breakdown: "Albeit there's plenty of uncertainty regarding demand still ahead. The company called out a positive consumer response to value--with promotions similar y/y during the event (up to 80% off over BF/Cyber Monday), we think the GM is running within the guided range (28%-29%, up y/y), given still lower costing from suppliers."

Needham kept a Buy rating on Wayfair (W) and price target of $100.

Shares of Wayfair (W) rallied 6.82% in premarket action on Wednesday to $33.83.