In the latest major layoff in the tech space, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is reducting its headcount by 1250, per Bloomberg.

According to a memo seen by the outlet,CEO Tony Xu explained the move as a way to rein in operating expenses after the company grew rapidly in recent years. The layoffs are expected to impact 6% of the overall workforce across regions, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

Bernstein noted on Tuesday that DoorDash (DASH) and Etsy (ETSY) had seen the largest degree of headcount growth among internet names, straining efficiency in both cases.

"Mr. Market has made it clear that 'growth at all costs' will no longer cut it. And public companies stand to be structurally de-rated if they aren't able to showcase: (1) a path to sustained profitability and (free cash flow) generation; and (2) an underlying model that can grow at a healthy clip without being funded by zero interest rates," the analysts told clients on Tuesday.