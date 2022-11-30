bluebird bio sells rare pediatric disease priority review voucher for $102M

Nov. 30, 2022 7:58 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) has agreed to sell a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV)for $102M.
  • The Rare Pediatric Disease PRV Program is intended to encourage development of new drug and biological products for the prevention and treatment of certain rare pediatric diseases.
  • The gene therapy firm was granted two PRVs upon the U.S. FDA approvals of ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of beta-thalassemia in adult and pediatric patients requiring regular red blood cell transfusions and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) for the treatment of early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
  • Upon closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, including anti-trust review, bluebird will receive a payment of $102M. This non-dilutive capital will meaningfully strengthen the company’s financial position.
  • bluebird (BLUE) continues to explore additional financing opportunities, including the monetization of its second PRV, and anticipates providing full year 2023 guidance early next year.

