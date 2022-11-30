Amerigo Resources to implement 11.08M shares normal course issuer bid

Nov. 30, 2022 7:59 AM ETAmerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF), ARG:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Stock buyback sign on graph and coins background.

Maria Vonotna

  • The Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Amerigo Resources' (OTCQX:ARREF) (TSX:ARG:CA) application to implement a new normal course issuer bid.
  • The copper producing company is authorized to purchase up to 11.08M shares, representing 6.67% of its total outstanding shares as of Nov. 18.
  • The normal course issuer bid will terminate no later than Dec. 1, 2023.
  • The shares may be purchased in open market transactions at prevailing market prices.
  • The daily purchase limit under the NCIB is of 62,016 shares, but Amerigo may make one block purchase per calendar week.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.