Amerigo Resources to implement 11.08M shares normal course issuer bid
Nov. 30, 2022 7:59 AM ETAmerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF), ARG:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- The Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Amerigo Resources' (OTCQX:ARREF) (TSX:ARG:CA) application to implement a new normal course issuer bid.
- The copper producing company is authorized to purchase up to 11.08M shares, representing 6.67% of its total outstanding shares as of Nov. 18.
- The normal course issuer bid will terminate no later than Dec. 1, 2023.
- The shares may be purchased in open market transactions at prevailing market prices.
- The daily purchase limit under the NCIB is of 62,016 shares, but Amerigo may make one block purchase per calendar week.
- Source: Press Release
