Pulmonx surges 10% on Japanese approval of Zephyr valve for lung disorders

Nov. 30, 2022 8:02 AM ETPulmonx Corporation (LUNG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

APPROVED Rubber Stamp

porcorex

  • Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved Pulmonx's (NASDAQ:LUNG) Zephyr Endobronchial Valve to treat patients with severe COPD/emphysema.
  • The company said Zephyr Valve is a minimally invasive treatment which can provide benefits including improvements in lung function, exercise capacity, and quality of life.
  • Placed by bronchoscopy, with no cutting or incision, the valves are for patients who remain symptomatic despite management with medicines, pulmonary rehabilitation, and supplemental oxygen, the company added.
  • The approval was backed by data from a studies called LIBERATE and IMPACT.
  • LUNG +10.49% to $5.90 premarket Nov. 30

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.