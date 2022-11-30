Pulmonx surges 10% on Japanese approval of Zephyr valve for lung disorders
Nov. 30, 2022 8:02 AM ETPulmonx Corporation (LUNG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved Pulmonx's (NASDAQ:LUNG) Zephyr Endobronchial Valve to treat patients with severe COPD/emphysema.
- The company said Zephyr Valve is a minimally invasive treatment which can provide benefits including improvements in lung function, exercise capacity, and quality of life.
- Placed by bronchoscopy, with no cutting or incision, the valves are for patients who remain symptomatic despite management with medicines, pulmonary rehabilitation, and supplemental oxygen, the company added.
- The approval was backed by data from a studies called LIBERATE and IMPACT.
- LUNG +10.49% to $5.90 premarket Nov. 30
