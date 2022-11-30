Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) on Wednesday said it agreed to acquire biologicals firm Stoller Group for $1.2 billion in cash. Corteva's (CTVA) stock was little changed in premarket trading, hovering near its prior closing price of $65.57 a share.

The maker of agricultural chemicals expects the deal to be completed in the first half of 2023 after regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. Corteva (CTVA) said Stoller's results will be accretive to operating EBITDA and operating EPS for next year.

"Biologicals provide farmers with sustainably advantaged tools that complement crop protection technologies, and collectively, can work to address global challenges around food security and climate change," Chuck Magro, CEO of Corteva (CTVA) said in the announcement.

The biologicals market will see yearly growth in the high single digits through 2035, when it will make up about 25% of the crop protection market, according to a Corteva (CTVA) forecast.

Stoller operates in more than 60 countries and estimates revenue will be more than $400 million this year. The Stoller purchase price represents an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of about 12 times 2022 results, according to Corteva (CTVA).

The company has sought to expand into the biologicals market through acquisitions including its purchase of Symborg this year. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Corteva (CTVA) this month reported revenue growth of 17% from a year earlier to $2.78 billion in Q3. It posted an adjusted loss per share of $0.12 amid rising freight and raw materials costs for its seeds business.

Corteva's (CTVA) stock this year had risen 40% through Nov. 29, contrasting with a 17% decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index (SP500).