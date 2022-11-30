S&P Global looking to divest Engineering Solutions business
Nov. 30, 2022 8:09 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) plans to divest its Engineering Solutions business, the company announced on Wednesday.
- The firm has engaged on a confidential basis several prospective buyers to work on the sale. This move follows the merger of S&P Global (SPGI) and IHS Markit earlier this year.
- The Engineering Solutions business supports over 6,000 global customers and 650,000 users to optimize workflows and end-user experiences with its solutions, data, technology and insights.
- Douglas Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global, stated: "Engineering Solutions is a strong, profitable business with excellent growth prospects," said Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global. "The divestiture will allow us to continue to manage the company with discipline, execute our growth strategy, and is an important step in our evolution."
