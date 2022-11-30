ADP jobs report shows 127K jobs added in November, less than expected
Nov. 30, 2022 8:15 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- November ADP Jobs Report: +127K vs. 200K consensus and +239K in October. Job creation slowed the most since January 2021, led by construction and other interest rate-sensitive sectors.
- Consumer-facing sectors, such as health-care and hospitality, showed the most growth.
- Annual pay rose 7.6% Y/Y.
- "Turning points can be hard to capture in the labor market, but our data suggest that Federal Reserve tightening is having an impact on job creation and pay gains," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. ""In addition, companies are no longer in hyper-replacement mode. Fewer people are quitting and the post-pandemic recovery is stabilizing."
- Last week, initial jobless claims reached a three-month high
