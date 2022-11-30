8x8 names Samuel Wilson as interim CEO

  • Communications firm 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) has announced executive leadership changes, with former CFO Samuel Wilson taking over the role of interim CEO.
  • Wilson succeeds Dave Sipes, whose employment with the company as CEO has been terminated effective as of November 30, 2022.
  • Kevin Kraus, most recently the SVP, Finance, has been appointed as interim CFO.
  • The board has initiated a process to identify a permanent CEO and CFO, which will include both internal and external candidates.
  • Last month, 8x8 shares gained on takeover speculation

