8x8 names Samuel Wilson as interim CEO
Nov. 30, 2022 8:25 AM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Communications firm 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) has announced executive leadership changes, with former CFO Samuel Wilson taking over the role of interim CEO.
- Wilson succeeds Dave Sipes, whose employment with the company as CEO has been terminated effective as of November 30, 2022.
- Kevin Kraus, most recently the SVP, Finance, has been appointed as interim CFO.
- The board has initiated a process to identify a permanent CEO and CFO, which will include both internal and external candidates.
- Last month, 8x8 shares gained on takeover speculation
