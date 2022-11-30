NetApp tumbles as Q3 guidance falls short, but Citi sees 'buying opportunity'

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares tumbled more than 10% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the networking company reported mixed second-quarter results and weak guidance for the third-quarter, but investment firm Citi said the drop created a "buying opportunity" as the company keeps gaining market share.

Analyst Jim Suva noted that the softer outlook for the upcoming quarter and fiscal 2023 were due to the continued slowdown in the broader global economy, as well as more foreign exchange headwinds than foreseen three months ago, which could result in rewards for long-term investors.

"This creates a buying opportunity as the company continues to gain share from others and is very well positioned within cloud storage," Suva wrote in a note to clients. "Near term, being forthright with the macro demand and [foreign exchange] would quickly reset expectations lower."

Suva has a buy rating and $110 price target on NetApp (NTAP) shares, down from $120 prior to the report.

Looking ahead, NetApp (NTAP) said it expects sales to be between $1.525B and $1.675B, below the consensus estimate of $1.71B. Adjusted earnings are expected to be between $1.25 and $1.35 per share, below the consensus estimate of $1.44 per share.

For the full year, revenue is expected to grow between 2% to 4%, with annual recurring revenue for its public cloud at roughly $700M. Its operating margin expected between 17% and 23%.

Suva added that cloud storage has continued to grow and it's just a "matter of time" before this pause resumes growth and given the fact that there is no indication of market share loss or changes in pricing, NetApp (NTAP) is well positioned.

Late last month, investment firm Jefferies started coverage on NetApp (NTAP) with a buy, as it said the company is "hitting the sweet spot" with its transition to all-flash storage and public cloud services.