Harrow and iOR Partners expand national product supply deal

Nov. 30, 2022 8:30 AM ETHarrow Health, Inc. (HROW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) stated Wednesday that it has extended its national product supply partnership with office-based surgery provider iOR Partners.
  • The deal is to provide Harrow’s entire formulary compounded ophthalmic products to iOR Partners’ expanding office-based surgery locations across the United States.
  • "iOR Partners assists practices nationwide to make office-based ophthalmic surgery a reality. Our mission has always focused on making medications accessible and affordable, and working with iOR Partners, the national leader in this fast-growing area of ophthalmic surgery, represents an important and growing channel for Harrow to meet our mission," commented Mark L. Baum, Chairman and CEO of Harrow.

