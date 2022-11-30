CrowdStrike, NetApp, SentinelOne among premarket losers' pack
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) -30% on heels of the leadership transition, says it no longer plans to announce interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of pegtarviliase in Classical Homocystinuria in the Q4 of 2022.
- CrowdStrike (CRWD) -17% on Q3 earnings release,
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) -17% as rare disease therapy meets main goal in Phase 3 trial.
- OncoSec Medical (ONCS) -15%.
- CN Energy (CNEY) -16%.
- Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) -11% on pricing of upsized $240M stock offering.
- NetApp (NTAP) -11% on FQ2 earnings release.
- AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) -9% after pricing ~$75M stock offering.
- Solid Power (SLDP) -7% after CEO Douglas Campbell resigns.
- Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) -9%.
- SentinelOne (S) -5%.
Comments (1)