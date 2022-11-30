In reinstating coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) on Wednesday, Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee advised that the stock remains a “show me story.”

“While valuation remains compelling, we think macro headwinds will likely dampen tonnage growth, even with easier comps than peers,” he explained. “Looking into 2023, we think freight weakness in 1Q could drive earnings misses broadly across our TL and LTL coverage, and we’d prefer to remain cautious ahead of that time frame.”

He added that after the spinoff of RXO (RXO), management must prove the value of the standalone company and its ability to operate effectively before garnering more bullish reviews. As such, Wetherbee reinstituted coverage at Neutral with a $42 price target.

