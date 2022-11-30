BioXcel starts dosing in trial of BXCL501 to treat agitation in bipolar, schizophrenia
Nov. 30, 2022 8:33 AM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) said the first 13 patients were dosed in part 1 of a phase 3 trial of BXCL501 (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film for agitation linked with bipolar 1 or 2 disorder or schizophrenia.
- The company is evaluating the efficacy and safety of its proprietary, orally dissolving film BXCL501 for at-home use in the study, dubbed SERENITY III.
- The study has two parts. The first part of the study is similar to SERENITY I and II and designed to evaluate a 60mcg dose and will enroll about 200 patients. The second part of the study will test a 60mcg dose, compared to placebo when self-administered at home.
- The company expects top-line data in H1 2023.
