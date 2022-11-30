LI, WB and GOTU are among pre market gainers
- Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) +32% confirms takeover talks with several companies.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) +16% Q3earnings call release.
- Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) +15%.
- Bausch Health Companies (BHC) +15% Announces the Unrestricting of Bausch + Lomb Under Bausch Health Debt Documents.
- Zhihu (ZH) +14% Q3 earnings call release.
- Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) +14% Q3 earnings call release.
- Titan Machinery (TITN) +10% Q3 earnings call release
- Lufax Holding (LU) +9%.
- Workday (WDAY) +9% Q3 earnings call release
- SoundHound (SOUN) +9%.
- XPeng (XPEV) +9% drives to over 10% gain despite downbeat earnings result.
- Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) +9%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +9% Q3 earnings call release
- MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) +8%.
- State Street (STT) +8% Brown Brothers Harriman scuttle acquisition agreement.
- Kanzhun (BZ) +8% Q3 earnings call release
- H World Group Limited (HTHT) +7%.
- Wayfair (W) +7% after reporting strong Thanksgiving-Cyber Monday sales.
- argenx (ARGX) +7% agrees to acquire Priority Review Voucher for $102M.
- Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) +7%.
- Dingdong (DDL) +7% added in MSCI China Small Cap Index.
- Weibo Corporation (WB) +7%.
- Li Auto (LI) +6%.
- Atour Lifestyle Holdings (ATAT) +6%.
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) +6% Holdings tops tech gainers; MICT tops losers.
