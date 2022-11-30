Canadian Natural Resources sees higher production, capex in 2023

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) +2.6% pre-market Wednesday after forecasting increased production as well as higher planned capital spending for 2023.

Canadian Natural (CNQ) expects a FY 2023 budget of C$5.2B, consisting of C$4.2B in base capital and C$1B in strategic growth capital, compared with C$4.9B it forecast for this year.

The company anticipates 4% Y/Y production growth at the midpoint of guidance of 1.33M-1.37M boe/day, including a 5% increase in Thermal and Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, a 4% boost in Conventional E&P liquids production, and a 5% gain in natural gas production.

Targeted 2023 production mix consists of 44% of high value light and synthetic crude oil, 29% bitumen and heavy crude oil, and 27% natural gas.

Canadian Natural (CNQ) issued a new emissions reduction target, pledging to cut corporate absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 40% by 2035 from a 2020 baseline.

The company also updated its commitment to provide incremental returns to shareholders when reaching $8B in net debt; when the milestone is achieved, it plans to allocate 80%-100% of defined free cash flow as returns to shareholders.

Cited factors including attractive valuation following the stock's underperformance, Goldman Sachs recently upgraded shares to Buy.

