6 stocks to watch on Wednesday: NetApp, HP Enterprise, Fisker and more

Nov. 30, 2022

Stocks are showing mild gains in Wednesday's premarket trading, as investors await a highly anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Here are some stocks to watch for Wednesday:

  • NetApp (NTAP) dropped in premarket trading following the release of disappointing Q2 revenue and a weak forecast. The data services and data management company predicted a top-line figure of $1.525B-$1.675B, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.71B. Based on the quarterly update, NTAP fell 12% before the opening bell.
  • HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) rose 2% in premarket action following the release of its financial figures. The IT giant exceeded expectations with its Q4 revenue, which rose 7% to $7.87B. For Q1, the company predicted a top-line total of $7.2B-$7.6B, compared to estimates of $7B.
  • A positive analyst comment prompted buying in Fisker (FSR). Evercore initiated the electric vehicle maker at Buy, saying the stock could have a 100% upside. The stock rose 2% in premarket trading.
  • State Street (STT) and Brown Brothers Harriman have mutually decided to terminate their acquisition agreement, citing regulatory pushback about the combination. In September, STT reached a deal to acquire BHH for $3.5B in cash.
  • Salesforce (CRM) is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the closing bell. The company is projected to earn $1.22 per share on revenue of $7.82B. The results come amid investor concern about a growing number of delays in customer orders.
  • Synopsys (SNPS) is also slated to announce its financial figures in the post-market period. Analysts predict earnings to come in at $1.84 per share. Revenue is expected to rise 11% from last year to reach $1.28B.

For more on the overall market, Seeking Alpha contributor Alpha Compounder has detailed four reasons why stocks might have bottomed.

