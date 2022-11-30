Parsons secures $49M contract to support U.S. Army Intelligence S&T programs
Nov. 30, 2022 8:37 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) on Wednesday said that the US Army Operations and Intelligence Division of the C5ISR Center has selected the company to provide Intelligence Development Enabled Awareness research, development, integration, enhancement, transition, deployment, and sustainment of designated intelligence software systems.
- The $49M Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity task order award includes a three-year period of performance and is new work for Parsons.
- The task order is part of the broader RS3 contract, a $37B ceiling-value master IDIQ contract vehicle providing services to support the spectrum of C5ISR mission areas to a diverse group of defense organizations throughout the world.
