Affluence subsidiary and Dell join hands for digital city software
Nov. 30, 2022 8:39 AM ETAFFU, DELLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- OneMind Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence (OTCPK:AFFU) enter strategic partnership with Dell Technologies (DELL), under which Dell will incorporate OneMind's Hypervisor into its Digital City software product.
- OneMind Technologies is a leader in Smart City Software and IoT technology.
- "This is a momentous occasion for OneMind and validation of our technology that Dell Technologies, one of the leaders in the Digital City Market has chosen OneMind to be the engine of its Digital City product suite," said Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies, SL. "Dell Technologies Digital City products will be "Powered By OneMind." We have been working with Dell on several projects over the last few years including a big win with the world's largest Smart City project and have jointly been increasing our traction on multiple sales campaigns. OneMind has been front and center with Dell at all of the major Digital City trade shows," said Eyme.
