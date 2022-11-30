CareView Communications sells 2.5M shares in private placement
Nov. 30, 2022 8:27 AM ETCareView Communications, Inc. (CRVW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CareView Communications (OTCQB:CRVW) has announced the closing of a private placement for 2.5M shares of the Co.’s common stock at a price per share of $0.10.
- All shares were purchased by members of the Company’s Board of Directors.
- The Board believes this deficit is a significant negative factor for the Co. to secure sales of the Co.’s products to new and existing customers, which thereby threatens the ongoing operations of the Co.
- "We are grateful that our Board is so supportive of our Company and for their recent efforts to make further investments. We have several substantial new contracts that we anticipate closing in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.” said Steven G. Johnson, CareView’s CEO.
