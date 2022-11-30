Acer Therapeutics to privately place $1.5M of securities

Nov. 30, 2022 8:54 AM ETAcer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Acer Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ACER) CEO and Chairman have agreed on a $1.5M private placement of its securities.
  • The pharmaceutical company entered into a securities purchase agreement for the sale and issuance of an aggregate of 1.2M shares for an aggregate purchase price of $1.22 per share.
  • CEO Chris Schelling and Chairman Steve Aselage are the sellers.
  • The private placement is scheduled to close on or about Dec. 2.
  • The proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
