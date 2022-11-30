Aum Biosciences' therapy for nerve cancer gets FDA orphan drug status
Nov. 30, 2022 8:58 AM ETMountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (MCAG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to Aum Biosciences' AUM302 to treat neuroblastoma.
- The FDA grants orphan drug status to therapies which treat or prevent rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The designation provides certain incentives, including seven years of market exclusivity, if approved.
- Neuroblastoma is a rare cancer which develops in certain immature nerve cells found in several parts of the body.
- "The Orphan Drug Designation for AUM302 is the second Orphan Drug Designation we have received for our products this year, marking a significant milestone for AUM as we advance our diverse pipeline of precision oncology therapeutics designed to reverse cancer resistance," said Aum Founder and CEO Vishal Doshi.
- Aum is going public on Nasdaq via business combination with SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition V (NASDAQ:MCAG).
