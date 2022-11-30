Item 9 Labs names franchise chief Mike Weinberger as new CEO

Nov. 30, 2022 8:57 AM ETItem 9 Labs Corp. (INLB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Cannabis dispensary franchisor Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) announced Wednesday that its chief franchise officer Mike Weinberger is promoted to company's chief executive officer, effective Nov. 30, 2022.
  • Franchise industry veteran, Weinberger launched Item 9 Labs' dispensary franchise, Unity Rd., in 2018 and is accredited for growing the brand to more than 20 entrepreneurial groups.
  • The leadership change comes right ahead of the closing of Sessions Cannabis' acquisition, which is expected in next three months.
  • Sessions generates more than CA$80M in annual systemwide sales with 45-plus stores currently open throughout the Ontario province of Canada, the company noted. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.