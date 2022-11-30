Item 9 Labs names franchise chief Mike Weinberger as new CEO
Nov. 30, 2022 8:57 AM ETItem 9 Labs Corp. (INLB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cannabis dispensary franchisor Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) announced Wednesday that its chief franchise officer Mike Weinberger is promoted to company's chief executive officer, effective Nov. 30, 2022.
- Franchise industry veteran, Weinberger launched Item 9 Labs' dispensary franchise, Unity Rd., in 2018 and is accredited for growing the brand to more than 20 entrepreneurial groups.
- The leadership change comes right ahead of the closing of Sessions Cannabis' acquisition, which is expected in next three months.
- Sessions generates more than CA$80M in annual systemwide sales with 45-plus stores currently open throughout the Ontario province of Canada, the company noted.
