BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock rose sharply on Wednesday after posting Q3 earnings that blew forecasts out of the water and prompted a raised full-year guide.

For the third quarter, $3.64 in earnings per share came in a whopping $1.89 above analyst estimates. The Canadian manufacturer of motorcycles and snowmobiles reported $2.71B in revenue for the quarter, rising 70.4% from the prior year and exceeding estimates by $990M. The company noted that seasonal products and powersports in particular saw sales surge into the third quarter.

"BRP delivered record fiscal 2023 third quarter results, well ahead of expectations, driven by our team's solid execution and our operational discipline,” CEO José Boisjoli said. “Our strong product line-ups, additional production capacity and proactive approach to navigating supply chain challenges with the support of our suppliers and dealers were key factors in achieving exceptional retail growth of 43% for powersports in North America.

Due to the well-above expectation results, management raised full-year guidance to reflect expectations of $11.65 to $12 in earnings per share, up from a prior $11.30 to $11.65 estimate. The new forecast also came in well above the $8.52 consensus.

Shares rose 6.62% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

