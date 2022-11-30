RESAAS expands relationship with RE/MAX across U.S.
Nov. 30, 2022 8:50 AM ETRESAAS Services Inc. (RSASF), RSS:CARMAXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- RESAAS Services (OTCQB:RSASF) has expanded its existing relationship with RE/MAX (RMAX) to officially include all RE/MAX agents based in the United States.
- The agreement further connects the RE/MAX network, tapping into its deep international referral system.
- As a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, RESAAS brings new insights to the global real estate franchisor about how real estate agents interact with each other, and help each other grow.
- "RESAAS is proud to expand on our relationship with RE/MAX and we look forward to offering our services to their network of high-performing agents." said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS.
