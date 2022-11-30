Eni (NYSE:E) is in preliminary talks to buy P-E backed oil and gas producer Neptune Energy for $5B-$6B, and is working with an adviser as it studies the feasibility of a deal, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Neptune, which is owned by China Investment Corp., the Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners, produces ~130K boe/day (75% gas) and has operations in Norway - home to Eni's (E) Var unit - Indonesia - where Neptune shares licenses with Eni - and elsewhere.

The company has guided for FY 2022 post-tax operating cash flow of $2.5B-$3B and production of 165K boe/day next year.

Eni (E) "will likely shine amidst an oil and has Armageddon narrative," Gavin Barwell writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.