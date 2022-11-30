Eni in talks to buy Neptune Energy for $5B-$6B - report

Nov. 30, 2022 8:58 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

ENI fuel and gas station. Eni S.p.A. is an Italian multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Rome. MAN truck with the ENI logo.

Aliaksandr Litviniuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Eni (NYSE:E) is in preliminary talks to buy P-E backed oil and gas producer Neptune Energy for $5B-$6B, and is working with an adviser as it studies the feasibility of a deal, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Neptune, which is owned by China Investment Corp., the Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners, produces ~130K boe/day (75% gas) and has operations in Norway - home to Eni's (E) Var unit - Indonesia - where Neptune shares licenses with Eni - and elsewhere.

The company has guided for FY 2022 post-tax operating cash flow of $2.5B-$3B and production of 165K boe/day next year.

Eni (E) "will likely shine amidst an oil and has Armageddon narrative," Gavin Barwell writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

