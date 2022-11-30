Vistagen stock rises ~10% on FDA nod to proceed with trial for depression nasal spray

Nov. 30, 2022 9:03 AM ETVistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Torn crumpled piece of yellow paper with the word Depression

Professor25/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vistagen (NASDAQ:VTGN) on Wednesday said it had got a U.S. FDA nod to proceed with an early-stage trial under its investigational new drug application for its treatment for depression.
  • Shares of micro-cap clinical-stage biopharma jumped 10.1% to $0.15 in premarket trading.
  • The company received a so-called "study may proceed" letter from the drug regulator to conduct a phase 1 trial of its nasal spray PH10 for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
  • The trial will be conducted in Q1 2023 to confirm PH10's safety profile from three previous clinical trials, VTGN said in a statement.
  • The early-stage trial will also facilitate phase 2B development of PH10, the company added.

