Vistagen stock rises ~10% on FDA nod to proceed with trial for depression nasal spray
Nov. 30, 2022 9:03 AM ETVistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Vistagen (NASDAQ:VTGN) on Wednesday said it had got a U.S. FDA nod to proceed with an early-stage trial under its investigational new drug application for its treatment for depression.
- Shares of micro-cap clinical-stage biopharma jumped 10.1% to $0.15 in premarket trading.
- The company received a so-called "study may proceed" letter from the drug regulator to conduct a phase 1 trial of its nasal spray PH10 for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
- The trial will be conducted in Q1 2023 to confirm PH10's safety profile from three previous clinical trials, VTGN said in a statement.
- The early-stage trial will also facilitate phase 2B development of PH10, the company added.
