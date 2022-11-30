HSBC to close 114 branches in the U.K., as more people bank digitally

Nov. 30, 2022

  • HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) plans to close 114 branches in the U.K. starting in April 2023, the bank said Wednesday, as the use of its brick-and-mortar branches by regular customers has dropped by 65% over five years.
  • "The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week," the bank said in a statement.
  • Meanwhile, HSBC (HSBC) plans to spend tens of millions of pounds in updating and improving its remaining branches as it also invests in its digital banking capabilities.
  • More than nine in 10 transactions is now completed digitally, the bank said, and usage of its mobile app has almost tripled since 2017.
  • As part of its closure plan, the bank will provide free tablet devices and coaching for selected customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally.
  • In U.S. premarket trading, HSBC (HSBC) stock rose 0.4% at ~9:12 AM ET.
  • Last year, Deutsche Bank (DB) announced plans to close 200 Postbank branches by the end of 2023

