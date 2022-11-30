Regeneron wins FDA priority review for label expansion of dyslipidemia therapy

Nov. 30, 2022 9:06 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)RAREBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) announced Wednesday that the FDA accepted under its priority review a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Evkeeza to expand its existing indication to children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).
  • An ultra-rare genetically driven condition, HoFH affects about 1,300 patients in the U.S. With the sBLA Regeneron (REGN) seeks FDA approval for Evkeeza as an adjunct to other lipid-lowering agents in children aged 5 to 11 years with HoFH.
  • The company backs the sBLA with data from a three-part trial which met the primary endpoint indicating a 48% average reduction in LDL-C (bad cholesterol) at week 24 in HoFH children treated with Evkeeza. The FDA has issued Mar. 30, 2023, as the target action date for its decision.
  • In 2021, the FDA approved Evkeeza for HoFH patients aged 12 years and older as an adjunct to other lipid-lowering therapies.
  • In January, Regeneron (REGN) announced a partnership with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to commercialize and distribute Evkeeza in overseas markets.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.