Regeneron wins FDA priority review for label expansion of dyslipidemia therapy
Nov. 30, 2022 9:06 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)RAREBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) announced Wednesday that the FDA accepted under its priority review a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Evkeeza to expand its existing indication to children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).
- An ultra-rare genetically driven condition, HoFH affects about 1,300 patients in the U.S. With the sBLA Regeneron (REGN) seeks FDA approval for Evkeeza as an adjunct to other lipid-lowering agents in children aged 5 to 11 years with HoFH.
- The company backs the sBLA with data from a three-part trial which met the primary endpoint indicating a 48% average reduction in LDL-C (bad cholesterol) at week 24 in HoFH children treated with Evkeeza. The FDA has issued Mar. 30, 2023, as the target action date for its decision.
- In 2021, the FDA approved Evkeeza for HoFH patients aged 12 years and older as an adjunct to other lipid-lowering therapies.
- In January, Regeneron (REGN) announced a partnership with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to commercialize and distribute Evkeeza in overseas markets.
