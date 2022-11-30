Runway Growth Finance commences offering of notes

Nov. 30, 2022 9:07 AM ETRunway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) has announced that it has commenced an underwritten offering of unsecured notes, subject to market and other conditions.
  • If approved for listing, the Company expects the Notes to begin trading within 30 days from the original issue date.
  • Net proceeds from this offering will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under its Credit Agreement with KeyBank National Association.
  • As of Nov. 28, 2022, the Co. had $365M of indebtedness outstanding under the Credit Facility, which bore interest at a rate of 6.659% as of such date.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.