Runway Growth Finance commences offering of notes
Nov. 30, 2022 9:07 AM ETRunway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) has announced that it has commenced an underwritten offering of unsecured notes, subject to market and other conditions.
- If approved for listing, the Company expects the Notes to begin trading within 30 days from the original issue date.
- Net proceeds from this offering will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under its Credit Agreement with KeyBank National Association.
- As of Nov. 28, 2022, the Co. had $365M of indebtedness outstanding under the Credit Facility, which bore interest at a rate of 6.659% as of such date.
