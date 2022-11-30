Helbiz to launch ghost kitchen offerings in US with Kitchen United

Nov. 30, 2022 9:15 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is partnering with US ghost kitchen network Kitchen United to launch its Helbiz Kitchen offerings in the US.
  • The launch will begin with two cities - New York City and and Austin, Texas - allowing users to order various items from the Helbiz Kitchen app or Kitchen United MIX app and website.
  • The offering will include menus from Milan, including brands Burger & Sons, Pokaii, Pomodòro, Wabisabi, What the Farm, and La Bottega del Gelato.
  • Helbiz will eventually add its micro-mobility offerings in cities where they are available for daily personal and food transportation.

