Positive dynamics for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in terms of motorcycle and snowmobile sales are balanced by “building recessionary headwinds” into 2023, according to MKM Partners.

The firm’s analysts noted that demand remains strong for the company’s products at present. However, persistent supply chain issues have prevented the manufacturer from capitalizing on the surge in demand. As inventory levels remain low, the opportunity to reach consumers that are still seeking discretionary purchases before the anticipation of elevated pressure on consumers into 2023.

“We fully credit the company for being at the forefront of innovation in all lines of its businesses and for strong relative financial performance over the past two-plus years,” the analysts wrote on Wednesday. “However, an uncertain worldwide macro picture for 2023, relatively stable valuation, and question as to how much [off-road vehicles] share losses are due to true competitor gains, leave us thinking that the forward multiples are justified and reflect current risks.”

As such, the team maintained a Neutral rating and set a $117 price target for shares. Polaris (PII) stock rose 2.55% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

