Electromed SmartVest airway clearance system gets FDA nod
Nov. 30, 2022 9:24 AM ETElectromed, Inc. (ELMD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Electromed's (NYSE:ELMD) SmartVest Clearway Airway Clearance System.
- The system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), a therapy which helps clear the lungs of excess secretions, thereby reducing the risk of respiratory infections and hospitalizations for those with a chronic lung condition.
- The system is a fifth generation HFCWO airway clearance generator.
- Electromed said limited market release of the device in the U.S. will start in the coming weeks.
- ELMD +1.60% to $10.14 premarket Nov. 30
