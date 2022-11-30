Electromed SmartVest airway clearance system gets FDA nod

Nov. 30, 2022

  • The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Electromed's (NYSE:ELMD) SmartVest Clearway Airway Clearance System.
  • The system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), a therapy which helps clear the lungs of excess secretions, thereby reducing the risk of respiratory infections and hospitalizations for those with a chronic lung condition.
  • The system is a fifth generation HFCWO airway clearance generator.
  • Electromed said limited market release of the device in the U.S. will start in the coming weeks.
  • ELMD +1.60% to $10.14 premarket Nov. 30

